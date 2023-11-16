Unwarranted Demand Pessimism Could Lead To Big Oil Price Rally

Last week, oil prices logged a third straight weekly decline, sinking to the lowest level since mid-July as concerns about demand continue to replace the fear of production outages related to the Middle East conflict. Oil markets have been experiencing a shift in sentiment, with a significant decline in speculative buying also putting pressure on prices. According to commodity analysts at Standard Chartered, the shorts have returned to the oil markets with a vengeance. Money-manager shorts across the four main Brent and WTI contracts…