Uranium Energy Restarts Wyoming Production

U.S.-based Uranium Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would restart uranium production at its fully permitted site in Wyoming as the resurgence in nuclear power has led to a new bull market in uranium. Uranium Energy will resume 100% unhedged uranium production at its fully permitted, and past producing, Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery (ISR) operations in Wyoming. The recovered uranium will be processed at the fully operational Irigaray Central Processing Plant with a current licensed capacity of 2.5 million pounds U3O8 per year, the company…