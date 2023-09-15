Uranium Prices Hit A 12-Year High

The price of yellowcake – uranium concentrate used in nuclear generation – has surged to the highest level in 12 years as nuclear once again becomes a desirable form of energy generation. The FT reports that yellowcake prices have gained 12% over the past month alone, hitting $65.50 per pound, which is the highest since 2011, before the Fukushima disaster. The price rise is driven by a change in sentiment towards nuclear as governments realize wind and solar can’t do the job on their own because the grid needs dispatchable electricity. “You…