Uranium Stocks Surge as White House Considers Russian Import Ban

Uranium stocks moved higher late in the US cash session after a report from Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter,” revealed that the Biden administration is considering an executive order to ban Russian imports of enriched uranium after congressional efforts stall.  Officials from the White House National Security Council, the Department of Energy, and other top-level officials have discussed reducing reliance on Russian uranium imports. The people said the potential ban could include waivers similar to legislation that quickly…

