Uranium’s “Third Bull Market” Set to Shine in 2024

So far this week, spot prices for yellowcake – uranium concentrate used in nuclear power generation – reached a new 16-year high, climbing to $92.45 per pound. Reflecting on our December 2020 note to readers in “Buy Uranium: Is This The Beginning Of The Next ESG Craze,” yellowcake prices have risen 217%. The uranium market is only getting hotter, and continued tightness could push prices over $100, analysts from Bank of America and Berenberg Bank wrote in two separate notes. BofA’s metals and mining team said tightness in uranium markets…