US Drillers See Sharpest One-Week Increase In Oil Rigs Since February

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week after falling by 2 last week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count rose to 618 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 161 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 457 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs rose by 6 to 500—the highest one-week increase in 9 months. Oil rigs are now down by 121 so far in 2023. The number of…