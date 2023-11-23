23 Nov, 23

US EV Market To Cross Million-Unit Mark in 2023 As Demand Slows

Research firm Atlas Public Policy predicts that sales of electric vehicles in the United States will clock in at 1.3-1.4 million units in the current year, marking the first time ever EV sales in the country have crossed the 1-million mark, the Associated Press reports.  If that estimate turns out to be accurate, it will mean 9% of new car sales in 2023 are electric compared to 7.3% in 2022. Several factors have helped boost EV sales in the current year. First off, EV market leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), cut prices for…

