US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose by 1 to 621 this week, compared to 771 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs rose by 2 this week after falling 2 last week, settling at 499–down by 110 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 119, a loss of 41 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production…