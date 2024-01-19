US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 Rig Despite Freezing Temps

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose by 1 to 620 this week, compared to 771 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week, settling at 497–down by 116 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 3 this week to 120, a loss of 36 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production rose to an average…