US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 2 to 619 this week, compared to 759 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs stayed the same this week after rising by 2 last week, staying at 499–down by 100 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 this week to 117, a loss of 41 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil…