US Senators Look to Strengthen Ban on Selling Off Oil Stockpiles to China

U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday designed to expand the ban on selling off the nation’s oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China. U.S. President Joe Biden signed a funding bill earlier this month that blocked Chinese companies from purchasing U.S. crude oil held in the nation’s SPR, but the bill still allowed oil sales to Chinese companies, provided the oil wasn’t actually being exported to China. A next-level bill was introduced on Thursday that would expand the earlier funding bill to include all Chinese companies—whether…