Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Auto research firm Cox Automotive – the owner of the closely followed Manheim price index – published new data this week for October that shows wholesale used-vehicle prices continue to slide and have reached the lowest levels since April 2021. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index stood at 209.4 in October, down 2.3% from September. The index is down 4% from a year ago. These wholesale prices filter into the retail side of the market with a slight lag. “October revealed some not-so-spooky price moves, namely a reversal of the…