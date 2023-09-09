Utility Negligence In Maui Fires Sparks Nationwide Infrastructure Debate

The recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii demonstrated the importance of oversight and accountability when it comes to utility companies. These companies control vast amounts of power and must have a clear plan to respond to extreme weather events and other situations to prevent catastrophe. But what’s also been shown is the severe challenge of the ageing U.S. energy infrastructure. Wildfires and other catastrophic events, many caused by outdated infrastructure, have been an increasingly common occurrence in recent years, in states such as California…