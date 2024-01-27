Uzbekistan and China Eye $20 Billion in Bilateral Trade

Uzbekistan and China have set their sights on increasing their trade turnover to $20 billion “in the near future,” following high-level negotiations in Beijing on January 24 between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Bilateral trade in 2023 hit the $14 billion mark. A statement on the Uzbek president’s website attributed this trajectory to the “powerful breakthrough made in bilateral relations” in recent years. Mirziyoyev was fulsome in his gratitude to his host, expressing special thanks…