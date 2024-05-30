Uzbekistan Is Racing to Diversify Its Economy

Uzbekistan’s government appears intent on spending its way out of economic trouble. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s administration is making big bets on infrastructure projects in emerging economic sectors. And to hedge against the considerable risks, Tashkent is looking in all geopolitical directions to open new channels of trade and investment. Mirziyoyev’s approach seems driven more by necessity than a grand vision. Key pillars of the existing Uzbek economy – cotton and natural gas – are facing uncertain futures.…