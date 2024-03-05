Uzbekistan Plans Electric Bus Fleet With Chinese Support

Uzbekistan is looking to China for help in upgrading the Uzbek rail system. A delegation from the Chinese locomotive and rolling stock manufacturer CRRC held talks in Tashkent in late February with the state rail company Uzbekistan Railways JSC. Discussions focused on the “modernization of electric locomotives and localization of production,” according to the Uzbek company’s statement. The talks, however, did not yield any concrete agreements. China is also assisting Uzbekistan in modernizing its fleet of public buses for use…