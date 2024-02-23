Uzbekistan Set to Bolster Russian Gas Imports with $500 Million Investment

The government of Uzbekistan plans to invest $500 million on expanding capacity in its natural gas transportation system to enable a significant increase in imports from Russia, according to reporting by news website Gazeta.uz. Uzbekistan, whose own gas reserves have not been sufficient to meet annually surging demand, started receiving supplies of the fuel from Russia in October. Under a two-year deal with Gazprom, Uzbekistan imports 9 million cubic meters of gas daily. Gazeta.uz reported on February 20, citing a government decree published earlier…