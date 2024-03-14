Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

A state-owned uranium producer in Uzbekistan is in talks with China Nuclear Uranium, also state-run, on the possibility of working together to develop a pair of mines. Navoiuran said in a statement on March 12 that the black shale uranium deposits under consideration — Jantuar and Madanli — are both in Uzbekistan’s Navoi region. Black shale uranium refers to uranium deposits found within black shale rock formations. Navoiuran has been operating since 2022, when it was hived off from the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Plant. The…