06 Oct, 23

Valero Halts Operations At Texas Refinery After Fire

Valero Energy Corp has shut down certain units of its 290,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Corpus Christi following a fire, according to a recent filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The filing, made on Thursday, said that the fire at its Bill Greehey—or West plant—had been contained, adding that there were no injuries. “The refinery utilized appropriate procedures to expedite a systematic shutdown of relevant units and minimize emissions,” the filing read.  Valero also experienced a fire at…

