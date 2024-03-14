Vattenfall Ditches Project to Produce Hydrogen From Offshore Wind

Swedish utility Vattenfall is scrapping a project to explore the possibilities of hydrogen production on offshore wind farms and transportation to shore, nearly two years after it began.? The HT1 Project was designed around Vattenfall’s European Offshore Wind Development Centre off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland, and was partly funded by the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero through the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 funding program.? “Having tested the development phase for decentralised offshore hydrogen…