Venezuela and Guyana Pledge Not to Use Force in Territorial Dispute

Venezuela and Guyana agreed to avoid the use of force as they tried to settle a century-old territorial dispute that recently saw Venezuela threaten Guyana with annexing two-thirds of its territory. The presidents of Venezuela and Guyana met for talks at a Caribbean island and declared they “will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances,” France 24 reported. The two failed, however, to reach an agreement on jurisdiction over the dispute. Guyana upholds the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, which…