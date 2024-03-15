Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict Offshore Yemen, in the Red Sea shipping lane, it was status quo this week, with the Houthis launching a close-range ballistic missile targeting the USS Laboon, but missing the mark, while U.S. and allied forces continued to strike Houthi targets. At the same time, reports emerged of backdoor talks between Washington and Tehran, during which the former appealed to the latter to step in and convince the Houthis to cease and desist. Maduro is in trouble, and waiting to see if the U.S. will renew full-on oil and…