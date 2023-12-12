Venezuela Looks To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration Amid Dispute with Guyana

Venezuela is looking to revive an offshore natural gas field close to the maritime border with Guyana amid an escalating territorial dispute after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a referendum to claim two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. Venezuela has initiated contact with international oil and gas supermajors – including Chevron, BP, and Shell – to urge them to explore and develop the Plataforma Deltana natural gas discoveries, which have been idle for over decade, Reuters reported last week, citing sources…