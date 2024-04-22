Venezuela Looks to Crypto for Oil Sales As Sanctions Return

With Venezuelan oil sanctions set to be reimposed and state-run PDVSA oil company buyers and suppliers under orders to close out transactions in line with sanctions by the end of May, the country is now working to shift its oil sales to digital currency. Using Tether, pegged to the U.S. dollar, PDVSA is seeking to hasten the use of digital currency for oil export transactions to avoid having revenues from oil sales frozen in foreign bank accounts, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three unnamed sources. The Venezuelan state-run oil…