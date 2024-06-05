Venezuela Representatives Meet U.S. Officials to Discuss Citgo Auction

U.S. officials and lawmakers have recently met with Venezuelan opposition politicians and supervisors of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum, as Venezuela seeks to pause an ongoing court-ordered auction of shares, sources close to the discussions have told Reuters. The sale process of shares to pay creditors and claimants against Venezuela’s oil asset appropriation and debts owed by Citgo was launched by a Delaware court in October 2023. A first bidding round ended earlier this year, and a second bidding round was expected…