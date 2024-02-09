Venezuela Sends Military to Guyana Border Over Oil Dispute

Venezuela is sending troops to its border with Guyana in an escalation of tensions over Guyana’s recent oil boom, according to reports citing satellite images and videos posted by Venezuela’s military. Venezuela is attempting to annex an area known as Essequibo, in which Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in December said he would “grant operating licenses for the exploration and exploitation of oil, gas, and mines.” The Essequibo region encompasses about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory and is where most of…