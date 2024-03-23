Venezuelan Oil Refinery Halts Units After Fire

Venezuela’s Cardon refinery halted its distillation units on Friday following a fire, anonymous sources told Reuters. A fire that began with a bang following a gasoline leak has been put out, but not before reaching a power substation in the refinery complex. This triggered a power outage and the subsequent shutdown of three crude distillation units. The Cardon refinery is part of the Paraguana refining center—the single largest refining center in the region with a processing capacity of nearly 2 million barrels. The complex also includes…