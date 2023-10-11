Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

Venezuela is deploying a secret weapon to defeat strict U.S. sanctions aimed at blocking the OPEC member’s economically crucial crude oil exports, a dark fleet of tanker vessels using a range of strategies to conceal their location. Recently the dark fleet shipping Venezuela’s oil to key customers, mainly in Asia, grew significantly with the assistance of Russia and Iran. Indeed, from 2020 authoritarian Iran emerged as a key strategic ally that is propping up the autocratic Maduro regime. Tehran supplies Venezuela not only with a steady…