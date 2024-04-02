Venezuela’s Maduro Set to Visit Russia Soon

Russia is preparing to welcome Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on an official visit soon, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, as the oil-producing countries Russia and Venezuela continue to maintain close ties in defiance of the Western powers. Maduro’s visit is in the works, with the dates currently being discussed, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday. “Yes, it [the visit] is being prepared,” Peskov said, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS. Russia and Venezuela are…