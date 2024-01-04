Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported substantial fuel inventory builds for the week to December 29. In crude oil, the authority estimated an inventory decline of 5.5 million barrels for the last week of 2023. This compared with a weekly inventory draw of 6.9 million barrels for the previous week, when fuel inventories posted mixed inventory changes with gasoline stocks falling and middle distillate inventories swelling. A day before the EIA released its report, the American Petroleum Institute…