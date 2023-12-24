Virgin’s Hyperloop Venture Collapses Amid Financial Struggles

A startup developing the next generation of sustainable high-speed transportation is shutting down, according to a new report. Once backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Hyperloop One promised to create the next generation of sustainable high-speed transportation. However, the issue was that the startup made this promise in a period of easy money when interest rates were at the zero lower bound. A source informed Bloomberg that only a few Hyperloop One employees remain. They’re tasked with selling the startup’s assets, such as a…