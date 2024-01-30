Volkswagen Still Seeking Investor for Battery Unit Despite Slower EV Growth

Germany’s Volkswagen is still seeking a strategic investor for its battery unit this year and an IPO remains an option in the future, the biggest automaker in Europe told Reuters after reports emerged that the car manufacturing giant has delayed plans for an initial public offering or welcoming a strategic investor. Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the plans, that Volkswagen is delaying IPO plans for its battery unit Power Co, and has put negotiations with potential…