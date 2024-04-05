Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90

After a slow start to the year, energy has emerged as the sector to watch with crude oil futures soaring to a five-month high in the wake of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Iran has vowed revenge on Israel after an airstrike on its embassy complex in Syria on Monday left two top generals and five military advisors dead, while yet another Ukrainian drone attack has struck one of Russia’s biggest oil refineries. WTI crude for April delivery has rallied to $86.76 per barrel while Brent May futures…