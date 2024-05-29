Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

A month and a half after we first observed that the world’s largest bitcoin fund, Grayscale’s GBTC, had lost more than half of its assets since the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in January in what was the year’s first, and far less memorable “halving” event… … and just over a week after Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenschein unexpectedly resigned amid persistent, relentless outflows (courtesy of GBTC’s 1.5% in fees), the flipping has officially taken place. With today’s ETF flows now in the books, the inevitable has finally happened, and after…