Walmart Drones Set To Take Flight In Dallas

Walmart announced its drone delivery service at two Dallas, Texas, stores is about to take flight in the coming months and serve upwards of 60,000 homes. The mega-retailer, with thousands of stores nationwide, hopes to expand its drone delivery network, currently operating in 36 stores in seven states, as a move to reduce the time and cost of delivering goods to customers on the last mile.  “Working with Wing directly aligns with our passion for finding innovative and eco-friendly last-mile delivery solutions to get customers the…

