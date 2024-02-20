20 Feb, 24

Warm Winter Drags U.S. Natural Gas Prices to Three-Decade Low

UncategorizedNo Comments

One of the warmest winters on record in the United States has created a natural gas glut, dragging benchmark gas prices to their lowest levels in three decades and prompting producers, who were pumping at record rates, to scale back drilling activity.  The front-month U.S. benchmark price at the Henry Hub settled on Friday at its lowest level since 1995 – except for a few days during peak pandemic in 2020.    Record domestic natural gas production has also added to the glut, but now some of the major producers…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.