Warren Buffett Snaps Up More Occidental Petroleum

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA: BRKB) has expanded its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) with a purchase of another 3.9 million shares this week, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory filing. Warren Buffett’s holding company now owns 25.8% of the Houston-based oil company, for a value of more than $14 billion, after purchasing 1,686,368 shares at a weighted average price of $62.7969 on October 23, 1,195,400 shares on October 24 at $62.6863, and 1,040,067 on October 25 at $63.0483. Buffett received approval to purchase…