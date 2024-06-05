05 Jun, 24

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

The Biden Administration may move to reverse the retirement of some additional nuclear power plants in a last-ditch effort to increase the supply of zero-emissions energy, following a March loan to reopen a reactor in Michigan.  In an interview with Reuters published on Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the administration strongly believes in the necessity of nuclear power to meet net-zero emissions goals and indicated that nuclear power could make a comeback.  The cost of building new nuclear reactors is time-consuming…

