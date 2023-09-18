Washington May Put Military Personnel On Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Washington is taking steps to expand the U.S.-flagged commercial tanker fleet, which transports oil for the U.S. military and could start placing Navy and Marine personnel on tankers traversing the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports. For 2023, Washington’s goal is to charter 10 vessels for up to $6 million per year each, while nine vessels have so far been added to the roster, with agreements running up to 2035. Next year, the Department of Defense plans to add an additional 10 vessels to the program. The expansion of the Defense…