Water Shortages In Central Asia Puts Historic Alliance To The Test

The video recorded on a Kazakh farmer’s smartphone reached the Internet like a distress signal. “Zhambyl Province. Sugar beet. There is no water. The beet has died,” the voice said over footage of failed crops in this traditionally fertile corner of southern Kazakhstan.As a baking July segued into August, beet farmers in the province were indeed without water — irrigation water that they would otherwise have received from a reservoir in neighboring Kyrgyzstan.Though not all the farmers were blaming Kyrgyzstan.Some were aiming their complaints…