Well Productivity Gains Clash with Cost Inflation in U.S. Oil Patch

Crude oil production in the United States is on course to break its previous record this year. That’s despite a federal government that is not the biggest fan of oil and gas, substantial cost inflation, and natural depletion. At the same time, some within the industry have voiced doubts this rate of production growth—even the slower one we’ve witnessed these past couple of years—could be maintained much longer. But it seems many are willing to try. “The aggressive growth era of US shale is over,” Pioneer…