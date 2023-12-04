West Pressures Flag States in Clampdown on Russian Oil Sanction Evaders

Some of the most popular flag states for oil tankers – Panama, the Marshall Islands, and Liberia – have come under increased pressure from the West to boost the monitoring of vessels flying their flags to make sure they are not violating the $60 a barrel price cap on Russian crude oil, Reuters reports, quoting a source who has seen the communication to the flag states. The U.S. has been leading the efforts of the G7 and the EU to impose sanctions and embargoes on Russian crude oil and fuel exports. The price cap of $60 per barrel…