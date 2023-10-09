Western Companies Look To Grow Influence In Egyptian Oil And Gas

Given the enormous ground that the U.S. literally and metaphorically lost in the Middle East in recent years, any strategy it attempted to regain some or all its previous influence across the region had to be clever, concerted, and multi-layered, and so it is transpiring to be. The Kremlin has inadvertently helped through its clumsy and inefficient attempt to annex Ukraine back into the ‘Greater Russia’. Rather than act as the staging post for a wider incursion into Europe, augmented by a contemporaneous expansion of influence by China…