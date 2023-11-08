Western Firms Discuss Premium Pricing For Key Metals

Some companies from Australia, Canada, and Germany are seeking premium pricing for their critical metals as they plan to help reduce the West’s dependence on China in the key minerals market critical to advancing the energy transition, company officials have told Reuters. Aclara Resources, listed in Canada and developing a rare earth mineral project in Chile, is in discussions with manufacturers for premium pricing as part of a long-term deal. “The controls on strategic minerals (by China) continues to escalate, it comes as no surprise…