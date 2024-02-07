Western, Israeli-Linked Ships Pay 50% Extra Insurance Premiums for Red Sea

War underwriters are now charging ships linked to U.S, British and Israeli companies as much as 50% extra in war risk premiums to navigate the Red Sea, with other providers avoiding such business altogether due to the persistent threat of attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. The Iran-aligned group claims it is acting in solidarity with Palsetinians as Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip grinds on. Many companies have re-routed ships through southern Africa at significantly higher costs but others are still traveling through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.…