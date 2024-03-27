Western Wind Turbine Manufacturers Struggle to Compete with Chinese Pricing

China is quietly dominating another major global sector, wind power. The country accounted for two-thirds of the entire global build in 2023 and now boasts a 77GW portfolio, more than ten times that of the US, the next largest market. Data from Bloomberg’s specialist research unit NEF out today shows that Europe added a record 15.3GW last year, 16 per cent more than the amount installed in 2022, but still only 40 per cent of the required annual volume to meet the 2030 500 GW target. China is strengthening its wind project stock both off its…