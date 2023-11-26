What Caused the Dramatic Drop in Lithium Prices?

The price of battery-grade lithium carbonate has crashed in the last 12 months. This downward pressure is attributed to oversupplied markets in Asia, primarily because the global adoption rate of electric vehicles has notably slowed amid high interest rates. Since November 2022, the average price of battery-grade lithium carbonate in China plunged from $84,500 per metric ton to $18,630, or about a 78% decline. According to forecasts from industry consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the global lithium market won’t rebalance and…