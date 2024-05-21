What Could Derail The Copper Rally?

Via MetalMiner.com Overall, the Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) rose 17.36% from April to May. The copper price uptrend accelerated throughout April. Bullish momentum saw prices surge nearly 14% from the close of March. By April 29, prices pushed past the $10,000 per metric ton mark. They continued to move even higher by mid-May, with an additional 1.14% increase. Despite these recent surges, the copper price today still faces numerous risks. Long-Term Fundamentals Drive Copper Pricing Above $10k Per Metric Ton Unstoppable copper? If…