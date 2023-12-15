What Do the Houthis Want?

As Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis continue to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea, and as U.S. naval forces continue to shoot down Houthi drones in answer to mounting distress calls, under consideration now is a multinational task force to protect the shipping lane. That proposal, out of Washington, has prompted warnings from Iran, which claims dominance in the region. On Thursday, the Iranian defense minister said such a multinational task force would face “extraordinary problems” and warned that no one can “make a…