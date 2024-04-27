What Does Billionaires Dominating Space Travel Mean for the World?

For decades, when people discussed space travel they thought of NASA. After all, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration accomplished the first moon landing in 1969 and has achieved many more feats since. However, over the last few years, several billionaires have been investing in space travel in a bid to offer passenger flights to space and enhance satellite technology. But where can these billionaires’ ventures take us and what does it mean for just a few players to be holding so much power? In 2021, two world-renowned billionaires…